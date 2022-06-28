SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,989 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after buying an additional 338,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after buying an additional 101,457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

