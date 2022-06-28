AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,927 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,927 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.