AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.09 Million Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,306 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

