Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £40,172.23 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.94), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($49,285.03).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 646 ($7.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.27) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 667.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 726.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 910 ($11.16).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

