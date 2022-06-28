AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $393.13 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.07 and its 200 day moving average is $521.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

