1,240 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

