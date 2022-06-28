Ballast Inc. Has $433,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $167.97.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

