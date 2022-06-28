The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

