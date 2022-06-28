Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

