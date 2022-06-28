Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

