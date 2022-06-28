NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 40 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

ORLY opened at $641.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.45. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $554.38 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

