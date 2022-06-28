T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 619.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

TMUS opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.