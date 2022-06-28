NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

