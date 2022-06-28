JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

