Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.