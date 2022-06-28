AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 3.03% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

