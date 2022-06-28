AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 778,375 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,375 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

