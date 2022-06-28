SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.32% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,056,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $69.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.