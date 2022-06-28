AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,204 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

