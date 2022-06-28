Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

UNP stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

