AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

