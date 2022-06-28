AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,087 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 5.76% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 194,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,522,000.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $20.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

