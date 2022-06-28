AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 374,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.