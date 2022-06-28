AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

