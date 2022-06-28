Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

