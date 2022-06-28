Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 90,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.57.

