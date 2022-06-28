AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 638,223 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.53% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth $126,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,014,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,733,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 297,519 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 286,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,360,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.