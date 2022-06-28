McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

