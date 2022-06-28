Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 28,585 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 527,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23.

