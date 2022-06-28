Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,454 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,774 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock worth $4,766,850. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

