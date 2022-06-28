Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $834,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTIP opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.