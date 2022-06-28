Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 165,993 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 241.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,747,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

