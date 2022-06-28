Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Equinix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,218,000 after acquiring an additional 125,233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.93.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $685.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $679.96 and a 200-day moving average of $719.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

