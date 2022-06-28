Comparing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and Draganfly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 154.59%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Draganfly.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Draganfly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Draganfly $5.63 million 22.64 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.11

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% Draganfly 254.51% -76.63% -41.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Draganfly beats Archer Aviation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

