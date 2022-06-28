Analyzing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust 26.81% 5.25% 2.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexus Industrial REIT and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 0 5 1 3.17 Essex Property Trust 3 7 8 0 2.28

Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.59, indicating a potential upside of 85.41%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $326.87, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 12.07 $488.55 million $6.04 44.08

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

