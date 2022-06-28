NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 2,206 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $508.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $461.85 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.99. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

