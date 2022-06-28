Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,006 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after buying an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Barings BDC by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBDC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.