Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.