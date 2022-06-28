Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) PT at $95.12

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.