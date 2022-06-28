Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) PT at $95.12

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.81.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
