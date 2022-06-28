TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

