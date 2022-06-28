Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 103,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

