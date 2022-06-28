SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 615.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 193.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,096,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

