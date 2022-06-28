SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $204.07 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

