SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

MLI stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

