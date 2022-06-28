SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 10,032 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 243,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

