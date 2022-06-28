Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $13,438,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.