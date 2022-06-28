Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 5,776 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 166.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 73.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $12,221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

