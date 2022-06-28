Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 631 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

NYSE GS opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

