Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 397 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.53.

Shares of SIVB opened at $412.28 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $384.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

