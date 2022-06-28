Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 202 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $636.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $633.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.97.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

